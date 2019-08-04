UrduPoint.com
Police Martyrs Are Pride Of Nation: Minister Food

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 04th August 2019 | 04:20 PM

Police martyrs are pride of nation: Minister Food

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :The martyrs of Police and other security institutions are the pride of the nation and we can never forget their sacrifices.

This was stated by Punjab food Minister Samiullah Chaudhry while addressing a function held in connection with Youm-e-Shuhada Police here today.

He said that if the citizens of Pakistan sleep in peace it was due to Pakistan Armed Forces and Police.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Bahawalpur Imran Mehmood, District Police Officer Bahawalpur Ameer Taimoor and Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed also addressed the function.

Minister Food distributed gifts among heirs of martyrs of Bahawalpur Police.

