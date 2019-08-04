UrduPoint.com
Police Martyrs Day Ceremony Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 04th August 2019 | 04:20 PM

Police Martyrs Day ceremony held

ATTOCK, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :Those who sacrificed their lives for this country and its people will remain alive in our hearts till the dooms day. They sacrificed their today for our tomorrow then how can we forget them and the families of the martyrs are honorable, most respectable for us. Air Commodore Jahanzeb Khan said this while addressing a ceremony in connection with Yaum e Shuhadaheld at police line here Sunday. Chairman Public Accounts Committee Punjab Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari, SSP Ali Akbar, ASP Waqas Khan, Qazi Ahmad Akbar, PRO Police Tahir Iqbal and Taimoor Khan and families of the martyrs were also present on the occasion.

Air Commodore Jahanzeb Khan said that it is praise worthy that every year this function is arranged to remember the martyrs and their sacrifices.

He said, it is our national obligation to pay homage to police martyrs and honour their families. Chairman PAC Yawar Abbas Bokhari in his address, paid homage to the police martyrs and said that Punjab government was making all out efforts to give maximum facilities to the families of the martyrs. He said that the families of the martyrs will be given facilities as given the martyrs of defence forces as police also played a vital role in curbing terrorism and maintaining law and order in the country.

Later, gifts were given to the families of the police martyrs.

