Police Martyrs Day demands reaffirmation of pledge with our valiant martyrs: Noman Langryal

(@FahadShabbir)

SAHIWAL, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :Punjab Minister for Agriculture, Malik Noman Ahmed Langryal said the Police Martyrs Day was celebrated with aim to reaffirm pledge with our valiant martyrs and security of our motherland.

He was addressing at a ceremony in connection with Police Martyrs Day here Sunday which was attended by PTI worker, high officials of district administration and police department, relatives and family members of police martyrs and large number of citizens.

The minister said that the society is faced with internal and external challenges to jointly countered by police and people. He said those who laid down their lives in protecting our lives and property are deserving glowing tributes.

APP\378