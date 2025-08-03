Police Martyrs’ Day Marked With Solemn Tributes In Rawalpindi
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 03, 2025 | 10:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2025) Police Martyrs’ Day was observed with solemn dignity at the Martyrs' Memorial in Rawalpindi, where senior police officials and personnel gathered to honour the ultimate sacrifices of worthy heroes.
The ceremony was attended by SSP Operations Kashif Zulfiqar, SP Headquarters, divisional SPs, SDPOs, SHOs, and other officers. Participants lit candles and offered heartfelt prayers for the elevation of the martyrs' ranks, as well as for national peace and security.
City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani led the tributes, saying the day serves as a powerful reminder of the courage and dedication of police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty.
“The sacrifices of our martyrs are eternal and unforgettable. They are our benefactors and guiding light,” said CPO Hamdani, adding that 122 officers of Rawalpindi Police have embraced martyrdom while protecting citizens and upholding the law.
He reaffirmed the department’s unwavering support for the families of the martyrs and emphasized that their pain and pride are shared by the entire police force.
SSP Operations Kashif Zulfiqar also paid homage to the fallen heroes, acknowledging that the peace enjoyed today is a result of their sacrifices.
“Their bravery has ensured the safety of our people, and their legacy will forever remain a part of our collective memory,” he said.
The ceremony concluded with a collective prayer, as officers vowed to uphold the legacy of their worthy comrades with continued commitment to duty and justice.
