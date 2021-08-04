SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Sukkur police on Wednesday observed Police Martyrs' Day to pay tributes to the martyrs.

A ceremony was held here at SSP office Sukkur. SSP Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo while addressing the participants said that the purpose of the event was to honour the sacrifices of the officials who laid their lives in the line of duty.

He said that the police would observe August 4 as Youm-e-Shuhada.

He said the Sindh Police has been working for the people while taking care for the families of the martyrs was the responsibility of the department.

He told the gathering that 90 percent of the personnel have got themselves vaccinated.