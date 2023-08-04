Police martyrs day observed

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :Police organized a ceremony to observe police martyrs day to pay tribute to the martyrs of the department for sacrificing their lives to protect lives and properties of the masses and to maintain law and order situation here at Police Headquarters on Friday.

Commissioner Multan Division Engineer Amir Khattak and families of martyrs were participated in the ceremony.

Commissioner Amir Khattak while addressing the ceremony paid tribute to the martyrs and their families for rendering sacrifices. He said that welfare of the families of martyrs was top responsibility and added that the divisional administration and all concerned departments stand by the families. He directed officers concerned to allocate quota in schools for free education of the children of martyrs and also issued directives for free medical facility for the families at all government hospitals.

He announced that the job quota for children of police martyrs would be offered in other departments of the division.

City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-Ul-Haq Rana said that all possible resources were being utilized for welfare of the families of police martyrs. He said that free education and free medical treatment through different institutes were being provided to the families. He said that a special cell has been set up at police headquarters to look after the matters related to the welfare the families of martyrs.

SSP RIB Jalil Imran Ghalzai, SP Special Branch Tahir Mustafa, SP Cantt Division Capt (retd) Qazi Ali Raza, SP Gulgasht Division Babar Javed Joiya, SP City Hassan Raza Khakhi, SP Muhammad Shabaan and other concerned officers were also participated in the ceremony.