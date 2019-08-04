Police martyrs day observed

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) ::Police Martyrs Day was observed with traditional enthusiasm here on Sunday.

A special ceremony was held at police lines here, in which the senior police officers paid rich tributes to the cops who sacrificed their lives while discharging their duties to protect the lives and property of the public besides national security.

Provincial Minister for Special education Punjab Ch. Muhammad Ikhlaq was the chief guest.

Senior police officers, traders, journalists, exporters and police officials attended the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, the minister said that the government was making all out efforts for strengthening the national institutions, which were weakened for personal gains in previous regimes as well.

He added that whole nation stands united against terrorism and was ready to sacrifice their lives while battling against terrorism.

The speakers and guests paid rich tributes to all the police Shuhada. The police officers also saluted the monument of the police martyrs at police lines here.