Police Martyrs Day Observed

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 10:34 PM

Like other parts of the country, Police Martyrs Day was also observed here on Tuesday

In this connection, a big rally led by Deputy Commissioner Muhamad Nawaz Soho and SSP Tharparkar Hassan Sardar Niazi taken out from SSP office to main Road to pay tribute to police Martyrs.

Meanwhile, a blood camp was also organised at SSP head quarter in which blood donations were collected for patients particularly thalassemia affected children.

More Stories From Pakistan

