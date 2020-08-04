Police martyrs day observed

Like other parts of the country, Police Martyrs Day was also observed here on Tuesday

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the country, Police Martyrs Day was also observed here on Tuesday.

In this connection, a big rally led by Deputy Commissioner Muhamad Nawaz Soho and SSP Tharparkar Hassan Sardar Niazi taken out from SSP office to main Road to pay tribute to police Martyrs.

Meanwhile, a blood camp was also organised at SSP head quarter in which blood donations were collected for patients particularly thalassemia affected children.