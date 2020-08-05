Police Martyrs Day observed across country

ISLAMABAD, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :The Police Martyrs Day was observed on Tuesday across the country to pay rich tribute to the police officers and jawans who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty for the protection of the motherland.

Director General, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar has said that in the line of duty Pakistan Police were the first responders to every cry for help with purpose and pride.

In a tweet, the ISPR DG paid tribute to the martyrs of Pakistan Police on Police Martyrs Day.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Tuesday said police martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty were pride of the nation.

In a tweet, on the occasion of Police Martyrs' Day, he said the entire nation was paying homage to the brave martyred officers and youth of the police force.

Shibli Faraz said those sons of the soil who sacrificed their lives for the eradication of terrorism, establishment of peace and protection of the lives and property of the people were national heroes.

The nation saluted the heroes who were fighting against criminals and anti-social elements, he added.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited the police martyrs monument at Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam and offered fateha for the police martyrs.

He also laid wreath at the monument and paid rich tribute to the great sacrifices, rendered by the police jawans and officers for protection of people's lives and properties.

Provincial Information Minister Fayyaz-ul- Hassan Chohan, IG Police, CCPO Lahore, Secretary Information and DC Lahore were also present.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar spoke at a ceremony held at Police Line Headquarters in connection with Police Martyrs Day. IGP Islamabad visited Martyrs' Monument, laid floral wreath and offered Fateha for the departed souls.

The ceremony was attended by officials of Islamabad police while families of martyred police personnel were especially invited.

Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Police (Martyrdom day of police) was observed at Police Lines Rawalpindi to pay tributes to all the police officers and jawans.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Sohail Habib Tajik, City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Younas, other senior police officers and families of the martyrs attended the event and paid tributes to the martyrs.

Lahore Police paid homage to the police martyrs, who sacrificed their lives to safeguard the country and lives of citizens.

Youm-e-Shuhada Police has been observed for the sixth consecutive year to pay tribute to the fallen cops. High officials of Lahore Police including DIG Operations Lahore, DIG Investigation Lahore, SSP Operations, SP Headquarters and others laid wreaths at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada, offered fateha and prayed for the departed souls of the martyred heroes.

On the occasion, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of National Highways and Motorway Police Ashfaq Ahmed said that the police martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty were national heroes and the pride of the nation.

The Sindh police Sukkur on Tuesday observed Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Police (Police Martyrs Day) to pay homage to the officials of the police force who rendered their lives in the line of duty, and express solidarity with their families.

Special programmes were organized by the Sindh police and offices of various units of the police across the Sukkur division to commemorate the martyred cops.

Hazara Police Tuesday observed Martyrs Day and paid rich tribute to the police personnel who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

Shangla Police also observed Police Martyred Day in a simple but impressive manner and paid tribute to martyrs of the force who sacrificed their lives in line of duty.