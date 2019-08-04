Police martyrs day observed at NHMP HQ

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :On the directions of Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police A D Khawaja, Youm-e-Shudha Police was observed at NHMP Police Line Headquarters here Sunday.

AIG Logrstice & Hqrs Jamil Ahmad Hashmi was the chief guest at the event, which was attended by the staff posted at the headquarters and the families of Shudha (martyrs) of headquarters zone.

Shudha Salami was presented and a wreath was laid at the Yadgar- e -Shudha. Dua was offered.

At the end, shields, gift hampers and cash were presented to the families of martyrs.