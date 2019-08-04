UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Martyrs Day Observed At NHMP HQ

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 7 seconds ago Sun 04th August 2019 | 07:30 PM

Police martyrs day observed at NHMP HQ

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :On the directions of Inspector General National Highways and Motorway Police A D Khawaja, Youm-e-Shudha Police was observed at NHMP Police Line Headquarters here Sunday.

AIG Logrstice & Hqrs Jamil Ahmad Hashmi was the chief guest at the event, which was attended by the staff posted at the headquarters and the families of Shudha (martyrs) of headquarters zone.

Shudha Salami was presented and a wreath was laid at the Yadgar- e -Shudha. Dua was offered.

At the end, shields, gift hampers and cash were presented to the families of martyrs.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Motorway Sunday Event

Recent Stories

RTA attends &#039;Dubai Self-Driving Challenge&#03 ..

1 hour ago

DBWC invites female Emirati entrepreneurs to lever ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Healthcare City to licence new graduate nurs ..

3 hours ago

UAE Space Agency highlights possibility of cultiva ..

3 hours ago

Saudi Arabia launches smart applications to serve ..

3 hours ago

4th &#039;Tourism Promotion Video Competition&#039 ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.