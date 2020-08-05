UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Martyrs Day Observed By NHMP, N5 North 2 Sector

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 05:40 PM

Police Martyrs Day observed by NHMP, N5 North 2 sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :On the directives of Zonal Commander and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) North Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja, Police Martyrs Day was observed by the Motorway Police Grand Trunk road North 2 sector.

The day started with Quran Khawani and special prayers for the souls of the martyrs of the department.

The floral were laid at the memorials of the martyred.

On the directives of the zonal commander bouquets of flowers and gifts were presented to the families of the martyred.

On the occasion, the pledge was renewed that the department was grateful to the martyred and was standing with their families.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Motorway Road

Recent Stories

Lightning Fast – Amazing Price. OPPO F15 is Avai ..

15 minutes ago

Over 5 million people used UAE Government official ..

28 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler issues law regulating real estate owne ..

28 minutes ago

Another young medics loses battle against COVID-19 ..

11 minutes ago

Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir observed at Sargodha Unive ..

11 minutes ago

Cypriot Embassy Looking to Relocate After Heavy Da ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.