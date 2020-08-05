Police Martyrs Day observed by NHMP, N5 North 2 sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :On the directives of Zonal Commander and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) North Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja, Police Martyrs Day was observed by the Motorway Police Grand Trunk road North 2 sector.

The day started with Quran Khawani and special prayers for the souls of the martyrs of the department.

The floral were laid at the memorials of the martyred.

On the directives of the zonal commander bouquets of flowers and gifts were presented to the families of the martyred.

On the occasion, the pledge was renewed that the department was grateful to the martyred and was standing with their families.