Police Martyrs Day observed in Bajaur

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the country, Police Martyrs' Day was observed in Bajaur district on Wednesday to pay tributes to the policemen who sacrificed their lives for the country.

A ceremony in this regard was held in Police Lines Khaar where relatives and families of the martyred police personnel among police jawans and senior police officers including District Police Officer(DPO) Abdul Sammad Khan were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the DPO said that the purpose of the Day was to pay tributes to brave and courageous Police personnel who exhibited extra gallantry and embraced martyrdom in the line of duty for protecting the lives and property of people.

Later, floral wreaths were laid on graves of the martyred policemen and fateha was offered for the departed souls.

Senior police officers also visited houses of the martyred policemen and met with their families and pledged to make sincere efforts for their welfare.