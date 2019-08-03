UrduPoint.com
Police Martyrs Day Observed In Chiniot

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 30 seconds ago Sat 03rd August 2019 | 09:10 PM

Police Martyrs Day observed in Chiniot

Candle lit ceremony was held at DPO office here on Saturday to mark Police Martyrs Day

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :Candle lit ceremony was held at DPO office here on Saturday to mark Police Martyrs Day.

DPO Chiniot Syed Hasnain Haider specially attended the ceremony. Police officials, notables, media persons and large number of citizens from across the district were also present on the occasion.

Floral wrath were laid besides candle lite on the graves of police martyrs. The participants also offered special prayers for the blessing of their souls.

