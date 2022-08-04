UrduPoint.com

Police Martyrs Day Observed In Hazara

Faizan Hashmi Published August 04, 2022 | 07:05 PM

Police martyrs day observed in Hazara

Like other parts of the country, Police Martyrs' Day was also celebrated with enthusiasm in all 8 districts of the Hazara region on Thursday

A ceremony was held at Jalal Baba Auditorium, Abbottabad under the patronage of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara police Mirwais Niaz, where DPO Abbottabad Sajjad Khan was also present. Families of martyrs participated in the ceremony as special guests.

Addressing the ceremony, DIG Hazara said that the day was important because of the police officials who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. There was a time when police were the target of terrorists, even in such a situation, police served the masses and continued to perform their duties, he added.

DIG Niaz said that he was happy to see the children of martyrs as they were trying hard to fulfill the dream of their martyred fathers and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police was playing its role in accomplishing the goals of the children of martyrs.

He further said, "I am giving a message to all the families of martyrs of Hazara police that my office is always open to facilitate the families of martyrs all the time, they can come and meet me for any of their issues and I will try my best to solve their problems".

DPO Abbottabad Sajjad Khan, MNA Uzma Riaz Jadoon, MPA Sardar Aurangzeb Nalotha, and General (R) Ayaz Saleem Ranane also paid tribute to the police martyrs and said that KP Police had always made sacrifices for the eradication of terrorism and the establishment of peace, which would be written in golden words in history.

DIG Hazara also distributed gifts to the family members of the martyrs.

