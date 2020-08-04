UrduPoint.com
Police Martyrs Day Observed In Hazara

Tue 04th August 2020

Like other parts of the province, Hazar Police Tuesday observed Martyrs Day and paid rich tribute to the police personnel who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the province, Hazar Police Tuesday observed Martyrs Day and paid rich tribute to the police personnel who have sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara Qazi Jameel ur Rehman expressed these remarks while addressing a ceremony to pay homage to the police martyrs at the eve of Police Martyrs Day at Abbottabad Police lines.

While reciting a verse of the Quran he said that "And do not say that whoso is killed in the path of Allah his dead. No! Indeed they are alive but you do not know how". The DIG said that the history of KP police is full of sacrifices.

District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Yasir Afridi while addressing said that KPK police enthusiasm is exemplary, he also paid rich tribute to the police force.

DPO Abbottabad said that policemen always bear the criticism of the masses and others but at the time of duty they also sacrifice their lives without any hesitation.

In district Mansehra, Haripur and Battagram Police martyr's day was also celebrated with zeal and fervor. Haripur police organized Quran Khawani where a large number of policemen and Madrassa students participated, a blood donation camp was also organized where policemen and other people donated blood.

