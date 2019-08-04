Police Martyrs' Day observed in Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :Like all parts of the country, Police Martyrs Day was observed here on Sunday to pay tribute to police officers who sacrificed their lives defending the nation and expressed solidarity with their families.

Deputy Inspector General Kohat Tayyab Hafiz Pasha and District Police Officer Wahid Mahmood laid floral wreath at martyrs monument and a smartly turned out contingent of police presented guard of honor.

A special ceremony was held at police lines Kohat , in which the senior polce officers paid rich tributes to the cops who sacrificed their lives while discharging their duties to protect the lives and property of the public besides national security.

On this occassion debate competition was also held among children of police officials to highlight imoortance of sacrifices for motherland.

A rally was also taken out in which particants carried portraits of police martyrs to acknowledge their unprecedented sacrifices.

Later, DIG and DPO along with other poice officials also visited and offered prayer at mausoleum of DIG Malik Saad who embraced martyrdom in terrorist attack in 2007.