Police Martyrs Day Observed In Mirpurkhas

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 03:40 PM

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the country, police Martyrs day was also observed in Mirpurkhas district to pay homage to the great sons of the soil who embraced martyrdom to protect the citizens and motherland from evil forces.

In this connection DIG Mirpur Khas Range Zulfiqar Ali Mahar visited the graves of Martyrs and laid a wreath on the graves of martyrs and offered Fateha. Later a walk was also organized by Mirpur Khas Range Police which started from the police complex and culminated at Martyrs Memorial. Mirpur Khas Range Police Officers including Bashir Memon, families and heirs of Martyred Police, Ulemas, Traders, Civil Society Leaders and Representatives, Journalist Leaders, Lawyers,Doctors and various social and religious personalities participated.

District Police presented guard of honor to the martyrs, after which DIG Mirpur Khas Range and SSP Mirpur Khas laid flower wreaths at the memorial and offered Fateha and Quran Khuwani was also arranged in Mosques of all district headquarters of Mirpur Khas Range.

Meanwhile,DIG Mirpur Khas Zulfiqar Ali Mahar accompanied by SSP Mirpur Khas reached at homes of martyrs of Sindh Police and met the heirs and family members. On this occasion, DIG said the purpose of commemorating Martyrs day was to recognize sacrifices they rendered and realize heirs and relatives of martyrs that Police always with them in every crucial hour Later DIG MirpurKhas SSP distributed giftsamong heirs of martyrs.

DIG Mirpur Khas Zulfiqar Ali Mahar in his message said Like other parts of the country Martyrs day was being celebrated in Mirpurkhas aimed at sending a message to their heirs that Martyrs would be remembered for a long time. DIG said thatmartyrs day reminds us about brave soldiers and veterans of Sindh Police, who sacrificed their lives to defend the life and property of the people, and made a glorious history of self-sacrifice with their blood.

