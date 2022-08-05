Police Martyrs day observed in Shaheed Benazirabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :On the directives of DIG Police Irfan Ali Baloch and Senior Superintendent Police Shaheed Benazirabad Ameer Saud Magsi, Police Martyrs Day was observed with national spirit and enthusiasm at Police headquarters Nawabshah.

The program started with recitation of Holy Quran and floral wreaths were laid at the graves of police martyrs and special Dua was offered. Later a police salute was presented by DIG Police, SSP and a large police contingent.

Both DIG and SSP later visited houses of martyrs families residing at Nawabshah, presented gifts and offered Fateha for the martyrs.

Officials said that we are bound to give high respect to families of martyrs as we are liable to their sacrifices. They said that it is a great honour to laid life for the nation and country. They said that police are proud of martyrs and their heirs are part of the police family. They said that the department is in constant contact with the families of martyrs and their problem would be resolved on priority basis.