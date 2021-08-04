UrduPoint.com

Police Martyrs Day Observed In Sialkot

The Police Martyrs Day was observed and tributes were paid to martyrs here on Wednesday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :The Police Martyrs Day was observed and tributes were paid to martyrs here on Wednesday.

A special ceremony was held at the Police Lines in which senior officers paid tributes to the policemen who sacrificed their lives for the country.

District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Ghuffar Qaisarani, traders, journalists, exporters and senior officials attended the ceremony.

DPO Abdul Ghuffar Qaisarani said: "We should pay tributes to martyrs" and urged officials to perform their duties bravely and courageously.

Later, DPO Qaisarani also distributed cheques among families of the martyrs and pledgedto make all sincere efforts for their welfare.

Earlier, officials saluted the monument of the martyrs at the Police Lines.

