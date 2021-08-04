Police Martyrs' Day observed to pay tribute to Shuhda of Sindh Police

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Police Martyrs' Day was observed here in Hyderabad like other parts of Pakistan to pay tribute to sacrifices of Police officers and personnel who laid down their lives for the protection of the country.

Special ceremony was held in Police Headquarter and was attended by senior officers of Sindh Police, Pakistan Army, Ranges and family members of the Police Martyrs.

Additional Inspector General Hyderabad Dr. Jamil Ahmed, senior officers of Pakistan Army, Rangers, DIG Sharjeel Kharal, SSP Abdul Salam Shaikh and others also offered fateha and laid floral wreaths on the moment of Police martyrs and glowing tributes were also paid to them.

Speaking on the occasion, AIGP Dr. Jameel Ahmed said police officers and jawans had made monumental sacrifices for maintenance of peace and stability in the country.

The objective of observance of this day is to pay tribute to the unwavering sacrifices of our brave officers and jawans who laid down their lives for protecting life and property of the people and fir the sake of peace, Dr.

Jameel Ahmed said.

Police martyrs are our proud and we are indebted to the eternal sacrifices of our martyrs, AIGP said and presented solute to the family members of the martyrs of Sindh Police.

He said the courageous role played by the Police in Sindh, has won hearts of people as the brave custodians of law and order prevented many disasters by timely nabbing law breakers and anti state elements.

Dr. Jameel said families of Shuhda and Ghazis would never be left alone and they will be taken care of including every possible financial assistance as per rules and regulations.

Meanwhile, officers of Police, Army and Rangers and the family members laid floral wreaths on monument and offered fateha for the martyrs of Sindh Police.