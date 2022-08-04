Police Martyrs Day observed to pay tribute to police martyrs in Lasbela

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Police Martyrs Day was observed with devotion and respect to pay tribute to the sacrifices of police martyrs and express solidarity with their families on Thursday.

Different ceremonies were organized by Lasbela Police in all police stations, lines and offices to mark Police Martyrs Day.

The main ceremony was held at SSP Lasbela office. A guard of honor was presented under the leadership of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Lasbela Dostain Dashti.

SSP Lasbela Dostain Dashti said that the martyrs of Lasbela police played a key role in maintaining peace in Lasbela district, adding that 19 policemen had sacrificed their lives in order to maintain peace in the area.

He said that after the district headquarters Othal, police martyrs memorial would also be held in Hub soon saying that Lasbela police would always stand with the families of martyrs at every step.

FC Colonel Syed Amir Raza said that those security personnel who had sacrificed their lives for the protection of the public have been immortalize forever in history.

Later, the SSP, police officials and the participants offered prayers for the martyrs and expressed their condolence to the families of martyrs.