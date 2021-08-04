Police Martyrs' Day observed to pay tributes to martyred cops

Top brass of Rawalpindi division on Wednesday paid a rich tribute to the city's police for scarifying their lives in the line of duty for maintenance of law and order, protection of citizens, their life and property

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Top brass of Rawalpindi division on Wednesday paid a rich tribute to the city's police for scarifying their lives in the line of duty for maintenance of law and order, protection of citizens, their life and property.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Gulzar Hussain Shah, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi, Imran Ahmar, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Amir Aqiq Khan and City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Muhammad Ahsan Younas addressing a ceremony said that police have added a golden chapter to their history by scarifying their lives in the line of duty.

Addressing a ceremony held at the Police Lines Headquarters in connection with Police Martyrs Day, they said the courageous role played by the police has won the hearts of the citizens as the brave custodians of law prevented many disasters by timely nabbing the mischievous elements.

They visited the martyrs' monument, laid wreaths and offered Fateha for the martyrs.

The ceremony was attended by Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Operations, Rai Mazhar Iqbal, SSP Investigation, Ghazanfar Ali Shah and other senior officers of the police.

Commissioner and DC also visited Shahuda gallery. The participants of the ceremony also expressed their interest in the martyred gallery where the photographs of martyred police personnel were displayed.

Later, Commissioner, RPO, DC, CPO, SSP Operations and SSP Investigation also visited house of Shaheed Inspector Mian Muhammad Imran Abbas and offered Fateha for the departed soul. On the occasion they said, "We are standing with the families of the martyrs." Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah said, "Police martyrs are our heroes who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

" He said that the police martyrs have set an example that the zealous people of this country and the police would not spare any sacrifice for the sake of law and order in the country.

Deputy Commissioner Amir Aqiq Khan said that the entire nation was proud of the martyrs of Punjab Police who sacrificed their lives to maintain law and order in the province.

He said the peace in the country was result of the sacrifices of the police martyrs and the entire nation respected their sacrifices.

RPO said that police martyrs were their pride and their sacrifices could not be forgotten as they had sacrificed their lives to protect the citizens' lives.

CPO said he salutes to the martyrs and their families. "Martyred police personnel are not only the heroes of the police department but of the nation as well," he added.

It is a great day to honour the brave sons of soil from police force who laid their lives in the line of duty, he said.

CPO informed that 111 policemen embraced martyrdom in the line of duty but did not bow to the anti-social elements.

He said every possible effort would be made to provide relief to the families of the martyrs.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to accept their sacrifices and usher a new era of peace and prosperity in the country.

Meanwhile, City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi also observed the Martyrs Day.

City Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi and other officers visited the graves of the martyred officers and offered Fateha and met with the family members of the martyrs.

The CTO on the occasion said that the day is observed to pay homage to the martyrs and remember their sacrifices rendered in the line of duty.