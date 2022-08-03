Police Martyrs Day to be observed on Aug 4

UrduPoint.com

Published August 03, 2022

To pay tribute to their brave martyrs, Punjab police would mark "Police Shuhada Day" with traditional enthusiasm on August 4 in all the districts of the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2022 ) :To pay tribute to their brave martyrs, Punjab police would mark "Police Shuhada Day" with traditional enthusiasm on August 4 in all the districts of the province.

In this regard, special ceremonies would be organized in the honor of police martyrs at all the police lines and memorials of the province, in which the armed squads of the police will salute and pay tribute to the eternal sacrifice of the martyrs.

A spokesperson for police said that the total number of martyrs of Punjab police who lost their lives while performing their professional duties was 1573, including Lahore police 320, Rawalpindi police 112, Faisalabad police 105 and Gujranwala police 99 martyrs.

Among these martyrs were the policemen of all districts as well as Punjab Constabulary, PHP, Elite, Traffic Police, Special Branch, CTD, Telecommunication and PTS jawans who have attained the high honor of martyrdom in the cause of truth.

He said that the policemen sacrificed their lives individually and collectively in countless incidents including the GPO Chowk blast, terrorist attack on the Sri Lankan team, Manawan Center attack, Charing Cross tragedy and the maintenance of peace and law and order.

The spokesperson said that the families of the martyrs would be invited as special guests in the programmes to be held on August 4.

