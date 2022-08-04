UrduPoint.com

Police Martyrs' Day To Renew Pledge Of Allegiance: Langau

Muhammad Irfan Published August 04, 2022

Police Martyrs' day to renew pledge of allegiance: Langau

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister on Home and Tribal Affairs, Mir Ziaullah Langau on Thursday said that Police Martyrs' day is observed with the purpose of renewing the pledge of allegiance.

On the occasion of Police Martyrs' Day, aide to CM said that sacrifices of the martyrs would not go in vain.

"The history of Balochistan police is full of unprecedented stories of courage and bravery," he said adding our brave police force will remain committed until the complete end of terrorism from the province.

Giving homage to the martyred officers and Jawans of the police force, Advisor to CM on Home and Tribal Affairs acclaimed "From soldiers to Additional IG, police force laid down their lives for the safety of countrymen and homeland Pakistan," "We are proud of our martyrs and Ghazis, the aim is to pay homage to the unparalleled sacrifices of police martyrs and express solidarity with the families of these brave martyrs", he added.

