Police Martyrs' Families Broadly Helped Out During Pandemic, Eid Occasion

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Ration worth Rs. two lac with gifts of eight lac rupees were given away among families of martyr police officials during peaks of corona pandemic and recent Eid-al-Azha.

Additional IG for Southern Punjab Inam Ghani informed about this during press conference convened here on Tuesday.

Holding tribute to its martyrs,he said about 38 police officials who had laid their lives were belonged to Multan, with seven of them martyred in different kind of bomb blasts occurred in past spree of terrorism. He reiterated that they were shoulder to shoulder with the police families in every situation of time.

He said 100 percent scholarships were given away to families of deceased police officials.Their educational expenses along with pick and drop facility was being provided relentlessly by CPO Multan.One seat each in departments of both Punjab and Bahauddin Zakariya universities were reserved for children of martyr's families of police department.A healthy dowry fund was being offered for their daughters as well.

A home worth 13.5 million rupees would be purchased for a martyr family of police constable in current year. Families of martyr officials were given complete pension and stipend until their date of retirement, he maintained.

