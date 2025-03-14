Police Martyrs' Families Honoured With Gold Medals At Iftar Dinner
DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Top police and administration officials decorated families of 34 police martyrs with gold medals on behalf of IGP Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar at a grand Iftar dinner hosted in their honour here Friday to acknowledge the meritorious sacrifices made by their loved ones in the line of duty.
Regional Police Officer (RPO) Captain (Retired) Sajjad Hassan Khan and DPO Syed Ali received the families of the martyred police officials of DG Khan including women and children after they reached the venue as part of an official motorcade with VIP protocol, police spokesman said.
The RPO presided over the ceremony and he along with Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmad Chaudhry presented gold medals to the families of each police martyr.
The RPO and commissioner met with the families of Shuhada and spent some time with them. During the conversation, the problems being faced by the martyrs' families also came under discussion and orders were issued on the spot to resolve these on priority.
Speaking on the occasion, the RPO said that police can never forget martyrs who rendered sacrifice and laid down their lives in the line of duty to protect the countrymen from the evil designs of criminals and enemies of Pakistan.
The RPO spent considerable time with the kids of the martyrs and exchanged pleasantries with them besides giving them gifts.
"Police martyrs are our pride, " the RPO said and added that police will stand by their families. He said that police department has finalised agreements with hospitals and prestigious educational institutions to provide best healthcare and education facilities to the martyrs' families.
Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmad Chaudhry and DPO Syed Ali also paid glowing tribute to martyrs and promised all out support to their families' welfare.
