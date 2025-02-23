Open Menu

Police Martyr's Family Gets House

Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2025 | 07:00 PM

Police martyr's family gets house

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar’s mission to provide shelter to the families of police martyrs is ongoing.

He has given a house to the family of a policeman who was martyred in the line of duty. A house worth Rs13.5 million has been given to the family of martyred Head Constable Muhammad Imran.

The Punjab police spokesperson shared that the family of the martyr was provided with a house of their choice in Tehsil Tandlianwala, Faisalabad.

Head Constable Muhammad Imran had sacrificed his life while protecting the lives and properties of citizens in 2023. The family of the martyred head constable included his wife, a daughter and two sons.

On the special efforts of IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar, the Punjab government released funds for the house of the martyr’s family. He paid rich tribute to the eternal sacrifice of Head Constable Muhammad Imran and said that he had sacrificed his life while performing his duties without caring for his life.

Recent Stories

FISP Steering Committee to hold Annual Meeting in ..

FISP Steering Committee to hold Annual Meeting in Fujairah

6 minutes ago
 Dubai Municipality completes design of sports fiel ..

Dubai Municipality completes design of sports fields in collaboration with leadi ..

6 minutes ago
 Executive Council issues resolutions appointing Di ..

Executive Council issues resolutions appointing Director General of Abu Dhabi Pu ..

21 minutes ago
 Investopia 2025 to develop innovative insights int ..

Investopia 2025 to develop innovative insights into future investment, finance o ..

21 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 4th Sharjah Internationa ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 4th Sharjah International Summit on Improvement in Edu ..

36 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi's latest work, ‘The House of Wi ..

Bodour Al Qasimi's latest work, ‘The House of Wisdom’ received BolognaRagazz ..

36 minutes ago
Ahmed bin Saeed: DIEZ achieves exceptional growth ..

Ahmed bin Saeed: DIEZ achieves exceptional growth in 2024 financial results, str ..

51 minutes ago
 UAE International Conference on Antimicrobial Resi ..

UAE International Conference on Antimicrobial Resistance warns of dangers of tak ..

1 hour ago
 Saqr Ghobash discusses bilateral relations with Sp ..

Saqr Ghobash discusses bilateral relations with Speaker of Iraqi Parliament

1 hour ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution rec ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution reconstituting Board of Trustees ..

2 hours ago
 Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Foundation, Internatio ..

Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Foundation, International Charity Organisation sent ..

2 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs wish Pope Francis speedy recove ..

UAE President, VPs wish Pope Francis speedy recovery

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan