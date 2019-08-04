Police martyrs national heroes: IGP Punjab

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Arif Nawaz Khan on Sunday said that sacrifices of 1,492 police martyrs were a proof that policemen consider martyrdom an honour for them and they were real national heroes.

He said that sacrifices of nearly 1,500 police martyrs including DIG Ahmad Mubin and SSP Zahid Mehmood Gondal were a reminder for every policemen that the police force was not just a service but a sacred commitment.

He expressed these views while addressing a rally, held on the Martyrs Day at Alhamra Hall, The Mall. Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhamad Sarwar, Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, senior journalists, police officers, religious scholars, lawyers, teachers and people from all walks of life participated in it.

The IGP said: "On this day, we reiterate our resolve to protect lives, properties and honour of the public and to eradicate anti-social elements.

" Punjab police would remember the sacrifices of its martyrs, who laid down their lives to protect people, he added.

Arif Nawaz said that police martyrs were the proud asset of the department, adding that it was his top priority to look after the families of police martyrs, and in this regard steps were being taken, he said.

During the ceremony, children of martyrs presented national songs and delivered speeches while Fateha was also offered for the martyrs.

The IGP also met the families of martyrs and distributed special gifts among the children of martyrs.

Meanwhile, IGP Arif Nawaz laid a wreath at martyrs monument at Qila Gujjar Singh, Police Lines and offered Fateha for the martyrs.

CCPO Lahore BA Nasir, DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Ahmad Khan, DIG Investigation Inam Waheed and other senior officers were also present.