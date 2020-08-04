UrduPoint.com
Police Martyrs National Heroes, Pride Of Nation: DIG Motorway Police

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 09:22 PM

Police martyrs national heroes, pride of nation: DIG Motorway Police

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of National Highways and Motorway Police Ashfaq Ahmed on Tuesday said that the police martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty were national heroes and the pride of the nation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of National Highways and Motorway Police Ashfaq Ahmed on Tuesday said that the police martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty were national heroes and the pride of the nation.

DIG Motorway Police Ashfaq Ahmed said that the sacrifices of the martyrs would always be remembered.

In a statement issued here, he said that Motorway Police officers would meet the families of the martyrs to present gifts and pay tributes to their grand sacrifices.

More Stories From Pakistan

