Police martyrs paid homage

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :A rich tribute to police martyrs was paid by the regional police, here on Friday.

Senior police officers including RPO Dr Muhammad Abid Khan and CPO Usman Akram Gondal laid wreaths on the monument of martyrs and offered 'Dua' for the departed souls. A smart contingent of police also presented a salute to the martyrs.

The police department also held a ceremony in honour of families of martyr police officials. Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed, Deputy Commissioner Ali Anan Qamar, SSP Operations Dr Muhammad Rizwan, CTO Maqsood Ahmad Loone, DG FDA Muhammad Asif, MD WASA Amir Aziz, divisional President PML Haji Akram Ansari, and civil society members were also present.

Addressing the ceremony, RPO Dr Muhammad Abid Khan said that martyrs are the pride of the nation that lived in our hearts and they would be remembered forever.

The objective of today's ceremony was to remember and pay tribute to those that have embraced martyrdom while defending their homeland and elimination of crime from society, he said. He said that several measures were being taken for welfare of the martyrs' families. He also appreciated the welfare branch which streamlined the system to look after families of martyr police officials.

He said that steps were also on afoot to provide residential facilities to martyrs' families.

Later, the police officers inaugurated a tree plantation drive by planting saplings in reference with the day at police lines and directed the officers to plant saplings at their offices.