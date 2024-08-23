Police Martyrs Paid Tribute At Safe City
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 23, 2024 | 07:05 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) A prayer ceremony was organised at the Punjab Safe Cities Authority here on Friday to pay tribute to the police martyrs of the Kacha Machhka incident.
According to details, the services of the police martyrs were remembered, and prayers were offered for them.
Safe City Police Communication Officers, staff, and personnel from other law enforcement agencies participated in the prayer.
Prayers were also held for elevation of the martyrs' ranks and the safety of the country and the nation. The Safe Cities Authority spokesperson said, "Martyrs are our asset, and their unparalleled sacrifices will always be remembered."
