Police Martyrs Paid Tributes In Uthal

Wed 04th August 2021 | 09:13 PM

Police Martyrs Day was held in Uthal area of Lasbela district on Wednesday to pay rich tribute to the police personnel, who sacrificed their lives in protecting the lives and properties of the people in line of duty

The event was chaired by SSP Lasbela Tariq Elahi Mastoi in which Deputy Commissioner Lasbela Hassan Waqar Cheema was the special guest. A large number of tribal elders, police officers and family members of the martyrs participated in the ceremony.

A smart contingent of police department presented salute to the martyrs who had embraced martyrdom bravely while performing duty.

On this occasion, the SSP said, "We believe that martyrs are alive and we will never leave their families alone."He said that the history of Balochistan Police was full of sacrifices and we pay tribute to the martyrs. He said that law and order situation had improved in the country specially in Balochistan due to numerous sacrifices of police personnel and other security forces. Martyrs are our national heroes and their sacrifices will be remembered for long time, he expressed.

