UrduPoint.com

Police Martyrs Pride Of Force; Says IGP

Umer Jamshaid Published January 18, 2022 | 09:41 PM

Police martyrs pride of force; says IGP

The funeral prayer of head constable Munawar Hussain was offered here on Tuesday who was martyred in the shootout on Monday night

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :The funeral prayer of head constable Munawar Hussain was offered here on Tuesday who was martyred in the shootout on Monday night.

Federal Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Ahsan Younus, senior officers from Pakistan Army and police Jawans attended the funeral. A guard of honor was presented by a well-armed contingent of Islamabad Police to the martyred policeman.

The capital police chief met with the family of martyr personnel and expressed condolences on behalf of the police force and prayed for the departed soul.

Speaking on the occasion, IG Islamabad said the police force stood with the family of the martyr, adding that they would be taken care of in every possible way. All privileges would be ensured to them under police shuhda package.

According to police a shootout took place in Karachi Company police precincts in Sector G-8.

Three other policemen were injured in the exchange of fire.

The personnel were on a routine patrol and had set up a checkpoint at Jillani Chowk. They said the police personnel tried to stop two men on a motorcycle for routine checking when the riders opened fire at the police party. The four officials retaliated and all suffered bullet wounds.

The terror suspects were killed on the spot, while the policemen were shifted to hospital, where the head constable was pronounced dead.

IGP Islamabad along with senior officers had visited PIMS Hospital last night to review the arrangements and directed the hospital management to provide the best medical facilities to the injured personnel.

Late Munawar Hussain joined the police force on February 23, 1984. He served in different divisions of capital police during his stay at service.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Injured Dead Islamabad Fire Army Police Exchange Company Rashid February Prayer Family All From Best IG Islamabad

Recent Stories

SAPM ask FBR to provide facilitation for startups, ..

SAPM ask FBR to provide facilitation for startups, e-Commerce

2 minutes ago
 Erdogan Says US Rejected EastMed Gas Pipeline Proj ..

Erdogan Says US Rejected EastMed Gas Pipeline Project Due to Lackluster Prospect ..

2 minutes ago
 State of Emergency, Curfew to End in Almaty on Jan ..

State of Emergency, Curfew to End in Almaty on January 19 - Commandant's Office

2 minutes ago
 US Imposes Hezbollah-Related Sanctions on 3 Indivi ..

US Imposes Hezbollah-Related Sanctions on 3 Individuals, 1 Entity - Treasury

2 minutes ago
 Moscow Exchange Index Down 6.5% on Tuesday, Larges ..

Moscow Exchange Index Down 6.5% on Tuesday, Largest One-Day Drop During Pandemic

2 minutes ago
 Sindh govt issues advisory to parents to save thei ..

Sindh govt issues advisory to parents to save their children from Virus

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.