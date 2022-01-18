Police martyrs pride of force; says IGP

The funeral prayer of head constable Munawar Hussain was offered here on Tuesday who was martyred in the shootout on Monday night

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :The funeral prayer of head constable Munawar Hussain was offered here on Tuesday who was martyred in the shootout on Monday night.

Federal Minister for Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Ahsan Younus, senior officers from Pakistan Army and police Jawans attended the funeral. A guard of honor was presented by a well-armed contingent of Islamabad Police to the martyred policeman.

The capital police chief met with the family of martyr personnel and expressed condolences on behalf of the police force and prayed for the departed soul.

Speaking on the occasion, IG Islamabad said the police force stood with the family of the martyr, adding that they would be taken care of in every possible way. All privileges would be ensured to them under police shuhda package.

According to police a shootout took place in Karachi Company police precincts in Sector G-8.

Three other policemen were injured in the exchange of fire.

The personnel were on a routine patrol and had set up a checkpoint at Jillani Chowk. They said the police personnel tried to stop two men on a motorcycle for routine checking when the riders opened fire at the police party. The four officials retaliated and all suffered bullet wounds.

The terror suspects were killed on the spot, while the policemen were shifted to hospital, where the head constable was pronounced dead.

IGP Islamabad along with senior officers had visited PIMS Hospital last night to review the arrangements and directed the hospital management to provide the best medical facilities to the injured personnel.

Late Munawar Hussain joined the police force on February 23, 1984. He served in different divisions of capital police during his stay at service.