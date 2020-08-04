Police martyrs pride of nation: Shibli

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Tuesday said police martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty were pride of the nation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Tuesday said police martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty were pride of the nation.

In a tweet on the occasion of Police Martyrs' Day, he said the entire nation was paying homage to the brave martyred officers and youth of the police force.

Shibli Faraz said those sons of the soil who sacrificed their lives for the eradication of terrorism, establishment of peace and protection of the lives and property of the people were national heroes.

The nation saluted the heroes who were fighting against criminals and anti-social elements, he added.