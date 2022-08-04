UrduPoint.com

Police Martyrs' Sacrifices Will Always Be Remembered: IGP

Muhammad Irfan Published August 04, 2022 | 08:54 PM

Police martyrs' sacrifices will always be remembered: IGP

Inspector General Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar on Thursday paid tribute to the unprecedented sacrifices of hundreds of martyrs of Punjab police on the occasion of Police Martyrs Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar on Thursday paid tribute to the unprecedented sacrifices of hundreds of martyrs of Punjab police on the occasion of Police Martyrs Day.

In his special message, the IG Punjab said that those who sacrificed their lives for maintaining peace and protecting the lives and property of the citizens were real heroes of Punjab police and the nation who would never be forgotten by the department.

Faisal Shahkar said that Punjab police marked August August 4 every year as Police Shuhada Day. The IG Punjab said that more than 1500 brave martyrs of Punjab police had sacrificed their lives for maintaining law and order and fighting against criminal elements.

He said, "I salute the mothers of those martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the dear country," adding, "I salute the families, parents and children of those martyrs whose loved ones attained the great honor of martyrdom."He said that as the Chief of Punjab Police, the best welfare of the martyrs' families was his first priority, adding that Police Martyrs Day was being observed with honor and respect across the country, including Punjab, and people and personalities from all walks of life were paying homage to the eternal sacrifices of police martyrs.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Law And Order August Criminals All From Best

Recent Stories

Wheat smuggling attempt foiled, 970 bags seized

Wheat smuggling attempt foiled, 970 bags seized

1 minute ago
 Who could be part of a US-Russia prisoner exchange ..

Who could be part of a US-Russia prisoner exchange

1 minute ago
 People suffered loss of life & property due to hea ..

People suffered loss of life & property due to heavy rain in Balochistan: Asim K ..

1 minute ago
 Foolproof security arrangements ensured for Muharr ..

Foolproof security arrangements ensured for Muharram

1 minute ago
 Chief Secretary inaugurates KP Prosecution Academy ..

Chief Secretary inaugurates KP Prosecution Academy

5 minutes ago
 India's delimitation commission meant to disempowe ..

India's delimitation commission meant to disempower, disenfranchise Kashmiris: K ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.