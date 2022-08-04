Police martyrs' sacrifices will always be remembered: IGP

Inspector General Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar on Thursday paid tribute to the unprecedented sacrifices of hundreds of martyrs of Punjab police on the occasion of Police Martyrs Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar on Thursday paid tribute to the unprecedented sacrifices of hundreds of martyrs of Punjab police on the occasion of Police Martyrs Day.

In his special message, the IG Punjab said that those who sacrificed their lives for maintaining peace and protecting the lives and property of the citizens were real heroes of Punjab police and the nation who would never be forgotten by the department.

Faisal Shahkar said that Punjab police marked August August 4 every year as Police Shuhada Day. The IG Punjab said that more than 1500 brave martyrs of Punjab police had sacrificed their lives for maintaining law and order and fighting against criminal elements.

He said, "I salute the mothers of those martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the dear country," adding, "I salute the families, parents and children of those martyrs whose loved ones attained the great honor of martyrdom."He said that as the Chief of Punjab Police, the best welfare of the martyrs' families was his first priority, adding that Police Martyrs Day was being observed with honor and respect across the country, including Punjab, and people and personalities from all walks of life were paying homage to the eternal sacrifices of police martyrs.