Police martyrs set example of courage, bravery by sacrificing lives in line of duty: Kaleem Imam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Inspector General (IG) National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) Dr Syed Kaleem Imam on Tuesday said that police martyrs had given a practical example of courage and bravery by sacrificing their lives in line of duty.

This he said while addressing the participants of a special function organized at Motorway Police Lines Headquarters Islamabad to pay homage to the martyrs of National Highways and Motorways Police and other law enforcement agencies on the occasion of Police Martyrs' Day.

He said that since the establishment of the NH&MP, 41 officers including a lady officer have been martyred.

Additional Inspector General of Police Headquarters Khalid Mahmood, DIG Jan Muhammad, DIG Sajjad Afzal Afridi, DIG Headquarters Asghar Ali, AIG Waheed-ur-Rehman Khattak, AIG Iram Abbasi, AIG Fazal Hamid, relatives of police martyrs, other senior officers and employees of NH&MP were also present.

He said undoubtedly, martyrs were our proud asset whose sacrifices can never be forgotten.

He said that today reminds us of the officers of National Highways and Motorways Police who raised the name of the department by sacrificing their lives. The martyrs have made history by sacrificing their lives.

"Today we salute to the families of the martyrs and also pay tributes to the great sacrifices of the martyrs. Not only today but every day will be a reminder of the sacrifices of the martyrs.", said the IG Motorway Police. He said caring for the families of the martyrs was first priority of the department and the National Highways and Motorways Police was working hard for the welfare of the heirs of the martyrs.

The martyrs of NHMP have brightened the name of this department with their blood. He said that the living nations always remember their martyrs. The National Highways and Motorways Police will also always remember the martyrs and their families in keeping with the tradition.

Later, Inspector General Dr Syed Kaleem Imam laid flowers wreath at the memorial and offered Fateha for the souls of the martyrs.