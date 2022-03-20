UrduPoint.com

Police Martyrs, Their Widows, Retired Cops Main Focus Of Welfare: CCPO

Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2022 | 05:00 PM

Police martyrs, their widows, retired cops main focus of welfare: CCPO

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Fayyaz Ahmad Dev said that police martyrs, their widows and other in-service as well as retired police personnel had been main focus of welfare and look after.

Education, health and welfare of children of police personnel was top priority and initiatives had been taken using all available resources to enhance these welfare oriented measures, he added.

Welfare Eye Branch of Lahore Police distributed an amount of more than Rs 28.5 million among 846 police personnel and their family members during this year till now as financial grants to meet their educational, marriage, funeral and other necessary expenditures, says a news release issued here Sunday.

He said the Lahore police distributed an amount of more than Rs 16.7 million as 'maintenance allowance' among police 659 families. Moreover, more than Rs 1,300,000 were distributed as educational grant, whereas, Rs 4,200,000 were given to police personnel for marriages of their daughters, he added.

He said, an amount of Rs 4,800,000 was distributed among policemen and their families as group insurance, whereas more than Rs 500,000 was distributed among police personnel as medical grant.

Moreover, Rs 1,046,000 were given to retired police employees as last month pay, he said.

The Welfare Eye wing in the CCPO office was providing online welfare services and focal persons had also been deputed in all divisional offices to assist and guide police employees and their families regarding their different financial matters, he added.

SSP Administration Atif Nazir said that focal persons deputed for the welfare cases of the police force at all divisional offices were responsible to complete all necessary procedure in this regard. Any negligence and delay tactics in matters of welfare of police employees would not be tolerated at any cost, he added.

The CCPO Lahore said that all cases of financial assistance including pension of retiredemployees should be dealt on priority basis and the officers who caused delay in officialproceedings should be held accountable.

>