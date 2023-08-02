Open Menu

'Police Martyrs Week' Being Observed In DI Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 02, 2023 | 05:30 PM

'Police Martyrs Week' being observed in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :Like the rest of the province, 'Police Martyrs Week' was being observed in Dera Ismail Khan to pay homage and tribute to the sacrifices rendered by the policemen in the line of duty.

In this regard, a blood donation camp was organized here at Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines following the directions of District Police Officer Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani.

In the blood camp, DSP Headquarters Asghar Ali Shah along with other police officers and personnel actively participated. They paid tribute to their Martyred colleagues by donating blood.

Meanwhile, DSPs and SHOs also paid visits and salutations at the graves of martyrs. DSP Saddar Circle Muhammad Saleem Baloch along with SHOs Dera Town Faheem Abbas, Yarik Zeshan Iqbal and Saddar Arslan Khan visited the graves of Police Martyrs Muhammad Jahangir, Muhammad Ramzan and others.

Similarly, DSP Paroa Circle Sardar Alamgir Khan along with SHO Paroa Kazim Hussain visited the graves of martyrs Muhammad Aslam, Muhammad Ramzan and others.

After hoisting the national flag at the graves of all martyrs, the smartly turned-out contingent of police also presented a salute to the martyrs. The floral wreaths were laid on the memorials of Martyrs.

DSP Saddar Circle Saleem Baloch said those who sacrificed their precious lives for maintaining peace were the heroes and pride of the nation.

He said their sacrifices would always be remembered.

