Police martyrs week observed with reverence in Mansehra

MARNSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Like the rest of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Police Martyrs Week is being observed across District Mansehra with deep reverence, respect, and solemnity. Under the special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Shafiullah Gandapur, a series of commemorative events are being held to honor the heroic sacrifices of police martyrs.

As part of the week-long tribute, large digital screens have been installed at key locations throughout the district, showcasing documentaries, videos, and stories highlighting the bravery, dedication, and sacrifices of police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty. The initiative aims to educate the younger generation about the valor and patriotism of these national heroes.

Police officers are also visiting the graves of fallen colleagues, offering formal salutes, and arranging special prayers (Fateha) in their memory.

Officers are engaging with the families of martyrs, presenting them with gifts and expressing deep gratitude for their loved ones’ sacrifices.

In addition, special banners bearing the Names and photographs of police martyrs have been placed at all major entry and exit points of Mansehra district, allowing residents and visitors alike to pay their respects to these brave individuals.

Speaking on the occasion, DPO Shafiullah Gandapur said, “Our martyrs are the crown of the police force. Their sacrifices will never be forgotten, and every police officer is committed to walking in their footsteps.”

The observance of Police Martyrs Week reflects the department’s ongoing commitment to remembering its heroes and supporting their families while instilling a spirit of service and sacrifice among the force.