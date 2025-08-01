Police Martyrs Week Observed With Reverence In Mansehra
Faizan Hashmi Published August 01, 2025 | 06:24 PM
Like the rest of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Police Martyrs Week is being observed across District Mansehra with deep reverence, respect, and solemnity. Under the special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Shafiullah Gandapur, a series of commemorative events are being held to honor the heroic sacrifices of police martyrs
MARNSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Like the rest of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Police Martyrs Week is being observed across District Mansehra with deep reverence, respect, and solemnity. Under the special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Shafiullah Gandapur, a series of commemorative events are being held to honor the heroic sacrifices of police martyrs.
As part of the week-long tribute, large digital screens have been installed at key locations throughout the district, showcasing documentaries, videos, and stories highlighting the bravery, dedication, and sacrifices of police personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty. The initiative aims to educate the younger generation about the valor and patriotism of these national heroes.
Police officers are also visiting the graves of fallen colleagues, offering formal salutes, and arranging special prayers (Fateha) in their memory.
Officers are engaging with the families of martyrs, presenting them with gifts and expressing deep gratitude for their loved ones’ sacrifices.
In addition, special banners bearing the Names and photographs of police martyrs have been placed at all major entry and exit points of Mansehra district, allowing residents and visitors alike to pay their respects to these brave individuals.
Speaking on the occasion, DPO Shafiullah Gandapur said, “Our martyrs are the crown of the police force. Their sacrifices will never be forgotten, and every police officer is committed to walking in their footsteps.”
The observance of Police Martyrs Week reflects the department’s ongoing commitment to remembering its heroes and supporting their families while instilling a spirit of service and sacrifice among the force.
Recent Stories
Museum of Future in Dubai welcomes 4 million visitors
Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, no tsunami threat
GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 billion
Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month high in July
Significant escalation in air attacks between Russia and Ukraine
UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Independence Day
Beijing gears up for 2025 World Robot Conference with robotics innovation
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025
UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..
UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain
UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
One held with narcotics7 minutes ago
-
Three-Day Urs of Syed Shah Murtaza to begin on Friday in Thandiani17 minutes ago
-
Aurangzeb Khichi reaffirms Pakistan's unwavering support for Kashmiri people27 minutes ago
-
Overloading of public transport raises safety concerns in DIKhan27 minutes ago
-
"Maraka-e-Haq" celebrations continue across Karachi under Commissioner’s supervision27 minutes ago
-
Experts call to break stigma around female drug addiction in Pakistan57 minutes ago
-
53,000 MT sugar released by mills57 minutes ago
-
U.S. trade breakthrough a game-changer for exports: Iftikhar Malik57 minutes ago
-
Three medical stores challaned over drug Act violations1 hour ago
-
APHC leader term August 5, 2019, as unprecedented catastrophe, exposes India’s media censorship1 hour ago
-
Taekwondo star Abu Huraira meets Agha Mehmood Shah, credits him for crucial support in career1 hour ago
-
Body recovered from Kohistan Glacier after 28 years, nature’s astonishing power of preservation1 hour ago