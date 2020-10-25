Police martyrs write golden chapter with their blood; says IGP

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :The police in the national capital like their compatriots elsewhere in the country have added a golden chapter in the history, written with blood of their martyrs.

It was stated by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar while addressing the participants of heavy bike rally held to pay tributes to martyrs of teh police and keep the capital green and safe.

The rally passed through the various roads of the city and culminated at Martyrs' Monument at Police Line Headquarters.

The bikers, members of civil society and other notables laid floral wreath and offered fateha for the departed souls.

The officials of Islamabad police including DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed and SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed were also present on the occasion.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar said the courageous role played by the police in the capital had won hearts of people as the brave custodians of law and order prevented many disasters by timely nabbing mischievous elements.

He said that around 50 policemen embraced martyrdom in the line of duty but did not bow before the anti-social elements.

He said police was basically a risky job and police officer had to handle brutal and mindless violence.

Everyone is proud that Islamabad police had always kept dictum of duty before self and the entire nation and the police department is proud of its brave and gallant Shaheeds, he added.

"We are proud of martyrs of all police officials who have written golden chapter with their blood and ensured protection to the lives and property of the citizens," the IGP added.

He said that crime rate had decreased in the city due to efforts of the police and cooperation of citizens with force.

The IGP said that street watchers system, neighborhood watch system and air patrolling system had been recently launched to check crime.

He thanked the bikers to organize such a graceful ceremony to commemorate the sacrifices of policemen.

The participants of the rally also appreciated the role of Islamabad police in securing the city. They also remembered the sacrifices of the martyrs who laid down their lives for bright and secure future of others.

Later, the IGP also distributed shields among the participants of the rally.