UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Martyrs Write Golden Chapter With Their Blood; Says IGP

Sumaira FH 39 seconds ago Sun 04th August 2019 | 05:48 PM

Police martyrs write golden chapter with their blood; says IGP

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th August, 2019) Like their compatriots elsewhere in the country, the police in the national capital have added a golden chapter in their history, written with blood of their martyrs.It was stated by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan while addressing a ceremony held here at Police Line Headquarters to commemorate all police martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty and for better as well as peaceful future of the nation.Families of Martyred policemen were especially invited in the ceremony DIG Security Waqar Ahmad Chohan, DIG (Operation) Waqar ud Din Syed, DIG (Headquarter) Muhammad Saleem, all SSPs, SPs, DSPs were also present on the occasion.IGP Islamabad laid floral wreath at Police Martyrs' Monument and paid tributes to the sons of soil who sacrificed their lives for bright future of the next generation.

Islamabad Police Chief Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan said the courageous role played by the police in the capital has won hearts of people as the brave custodians of law and order prevented many mishaps by timely action against the mischievous elements.

He said that as many as 42 police officers and Jawans of the capital embraced martyrdom in line of duty.Islamabad police martyrs wrote golden chapter with their blood and their Names would be remembered forever due to their great sacrifices, he added.

The IGP said that Police like our armed forces is fighting against the menace of terrorism and Islamabad police have rendered many sacrifices in war against terrorism while its personnel averted many threats with courage and even sacrificed their lives in the line of duty."We are proud of martyrs of Islamabad police who have written golden chapter with their blood and ensured protection to the lives and property of the citizens," he added.He said that I am very thankful to the Prime Minister of Pakistan for approval of shuhada package.

The IGP reiterated that the Govt of Pakistan is committed to provide every facility to the families of martyred personnel while jobs and other privileges were also awarded to the family members.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Prime Minister Police Martyrs Shaheed Law And Order Gold Family All Government Blood Jobs

Recent Stories

UAE leaders condole US President on victims of Tex ..

1 hour ago

WGES supports Dubai&#039;s effort to become global ..

3 hours ago

AED1.1 billion to support education for children a ..

3 hours ago

Sheikh Abdullah’s visit broadened cooperation: I ..

3 hours ago

President pardons 669 inmates ahead of Eid Al Adha

5 hours ago

Musanada subcontractor platform enhances tendering ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.