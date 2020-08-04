UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Martyrs Write Golden Chapter With Their Blood: IGP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 09:39 PM

Police martyrs write golden chapter with their blood: IGP

The police in the national capital like their compatriots elsewhere in the country have added a golden chapter in the history, written with blood of their martyrs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :The police in the national capital like their compatriots elsewhere in the country have added a golden chapter in the history, written with blood of their martyrs.

It was stated by Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar while addressing a ceremony held at Police Line Headquarters in connection with Police Martyrs Day. IGP Islamabad visited Martyrs' Monument, laid floral wreath and offered Fateha for the departed souls.

There ceremony was attended by officials of Islamabad police while families of martyred police personnel were especially invited.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar said the courageous role played by the police in the capital has won hearts of people as the brave custodians of law and order prevented many disasters by timely nabbing mischievous elements. He said that 49 policemen embraced martyrdom in the line of duty but did not bow before the anti-social elements.

He said police is basically a risky job and police officer has to handle brutal and mindless violence. Everyone is proud that Islamabad Police has always kept dictum of duty before self and the entire nation and the police department is proud of its brave and gallant Shaheeds.

"We are proud of martyrs of all police officials who have written golden chapter with their blood and ensured protection to the lives and property of the citizens," the IGP Islamabad added.

The IGP said that he is thankful to Prime Minister who has approved special package for martyrs of Islamabad police and said that every possible effort would be made to provide relief to the families of martyrs. He said the children or family members of martyred personnel are being employed in Islamabad police while a special desk has been established at Police Line Headquarters to facilitate the families of martyrs.

He appreciated DIG and SSP Headquarters for arranging such a graceful ceremony to commemorate the sacrifices of policemen. Islamabad police chief said that educational facilities would be provided to the children of martyred personnel and expenses at universities would be also provided by Islamabad police.

He said that 49 policemen of Islamabad police embraced martyrdom in the line of duty and their services would be remembered for ever. He also urged the other policemen to devote their lives for services to people because no other task is better than it.

IGP Islamabad ensured the families of martyred personnel to stand with them in any difficult time and not to forget the services of those who sacrificed their lives for our bright future. Later, he distributed cash and gifts among the families of martyred personnel.

Related Topics

Islamabad Prime Minister Police Martyrs Shaheed Law And Order Job Gold Family All Blood

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy launches ‘The Great Economic Reset ..

56 minutes ago

ADDED permits economic licensees in Abu Dhabi to r ..

1 hour ago

Khalifa University launches Sustainable Aviation F ..

1 hour ago

Yas Waterworld officially opens its doors to all g ..

1 hour ago

Stocks rally stalls as investors await US stimulus ..

1 minute ago

German football clubs agree plans to allow fans to ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.