Police Maryrts Day observed in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :Bahawalpur police observed Police Martyrs Day on Friday to pay tribute to brave fighters of the nation and express solidarity with their families.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Bahawalpur Rai Babar Saeed and District Police Officer (DPO) Syed Muhammad Abbas attended the martyrs memorial event at Police Lines.

RPO Rai Babar Saeed prayed for the departed souls of police martyrs. The heirs of the martyrs were present in the ceremony. DPO Syed Muhammad Abbas welcomed the martyrs' families and guests. RPO Bahawalpur Rai Babar Saeed, DPO Bahawalpur Syed Mohammad Abbas, Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa, Senior Army Officers, Regional Officer CTD Shamsuddin, RO Special Branch Abid Waraich, Principal Quaid-e-Azam Medical College Dr Sofia Farrukh, and Director Anti-Corruption Bahawalpur participated in the ceremony.

The guests expressed their views and paid tribute to the martyrs. Cash prizes and gift hampers were distributed among the families of martyrs. RPO Rai Babar Saeed has said that the sacrifices of the martyrs will always be remembered.

He said that there are 1500 martyrs of Punjab Police among who 85 young cops sacrificed their lives in the Bahawalpur region. DPO Syed Muhammad Abbas has said that it is the collective responsibility of the police department to support the family of martyrs.