Police Meeting Discusses Ways To Control House Robberies

Faizan Hashmi 55 seconds ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 05:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :A meeting was held with Regional Police Officer Sargodha Ashfaq Khan in the chair on Tuesday to discuss the house robberies cases under investigation in Sargodha district and the ways to control such incidents in future.

He directed the ASP City and the SHOs concerned to solve the cases by February 25.

He said that an integrated strategy should be adopted to prevent serious cases like house robberies in future.

He warned the police officers that departmental action would be taken against the officers who did not solve such cases by the given deadline.

The meeting was also attended by ASP City Circle Shoaib Mahmood, ADIG Amir Mushtaq and SHOs concerned.

More Stories From Pakistan

