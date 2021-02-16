Police meeting discusses ways to control house robberies

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :A meeting was held with Regional Police Officer Sargodha Ashfaq Khan in the chair on Tuesday to discuss the house robberies cases under investigation in Sargodha district and the ways to control such incidents in future.

He directed the ASP City and the SHOs concerned to solve the cases by February 25.

He said that an integrated strategy should be adopted to prevent serious cases like house robberies in future.

He warned the police officers that departmental action would be taken against the officers who did not solve such cases by the given deadline.

The meeting was also attended by ASP City Circle Shoaib Mahmood, ADIG Amir Mushtaq and SHOs concerned.