Police Mobile Khidmat Markaz Facilitates 8,517 People

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 05:42 PM

Police Mobile Khidmat Markaz facilitates 8,517 people

Police facilitated 8,517 people through the Police Mobile Khidmat Markaz from March to October 2019 by providing services at their doorsteps

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) : Police facilitated 8,517 people through the Police mobile Khidmat Markaz from March to October 2019 by providing services at their doorsteps.

The Police Mobile Khidmat Markaz visited different areas of the district including Tehsil Shujabad, Jalalpur Pirwala, Multan city and Sadar areas on daily basis.

The markz provided vehicle clearance certificates, character certificate, general police verification, renewal of licence, international driving permit, registration of tenant act, registration of complaints of servants, driving permits, providing copy of FIRs, driving learner permits, information of crime and legal assistance to women.

