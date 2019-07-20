Police Mobile Khidmat Service starts functioning

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2019 ) : The police mobile Khidmat (facilitation) service started functioning to facilitate the citizens at their doorsteps.

A police spokesman said on Saturday that Police Mobile service had been established in Faisalabad to provide various facilities at doorstops of the people including verification certificates, copies registered cases, medical certificates, character certificates, general police verification, driving learner permits, renewal of license, international license permits, legal assistance, etc.

He said that a police van equipped with sufficient staff and necessary gadgets had been converted into police mobile service centre which would visit various areas of Faisalabad.

Giving details about schedule, he said that police mobile van would be available in front of police station Dijkot from 9:00 a.

m. to 5:00 p.m. on every Saturday while it will be present in front of TMA Hall on Monday.

The police van will be available in front of Rescue-15 centre at Tehsil Sammundri on Tuesday, in front of Rescue 15 Center at Tehsil Tandlianwala on Wednesday, in main Chowk Chak Jhumra on Thursday, whereas, it would also pay visit to selected university and colleges on every Friday.

He said that mobile van staff comprises one admin officer, three females, one male staffer, 3 traffic wardens and one driver.

The mobile van has also the facility of AC, generator, UPS, CCTV cameras and security guards, he added.