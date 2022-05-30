Police mobilize security apparatus

The police have mobilized security apparatus and started chalking out strategy in wake of any protest call in the city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :The police have mobilized security apparatus and started chalking out strategy in wake of any protest call in the city.

According to a police source, overall law and order situation was reviewed in meeting at central police office which decided to ensure effective security measures in the city besides enhancing vigilance and patrolling steps.

The source said that SPs were directed to brief their subordinates including those performing duties of various nature.

It was stressed to adopt decent attitude during interaction with citizens and ensure security measures at important locations of the city including buildings, markets, important chowks, signals and worship places.

Containers have been re-placed at various places in the federal capital last night, the source said adding that roads were not closed, but decision has been made to secure the city.

In addition to the entrances to the red zone, containers have also been delivered on the Islamabad Expressway.

The source said that no one would be allowed to enter Islamabad for protest, whoever had to protest should take formal permission from the district administration.

Meanwhile, the source said that Islamabad police chief has called an additional 17,000 security personnel from all provinces to further consolidate the security of the federal capital.

Besides, it has been decided to acquire water cannons and armored personnel carriers to increase the security of the Red Zone.

These measures are part of the ICT Police's efforts to keep violent rallies and protests at bay, the source maintained.

To boost the morale of the force, the source said that it had been decided to increase the salaries of personnel of Islamabad police equivalent to Punjab Police and FIA. Besides, ICT Police will also get ration allowance and law and order allowance equal to Punjab Police.

Interior Ministry, following recommendations of newly appointed Islamabad police chief Akbar Nasir Khan, has sent a summary to the Finance Ministry, demanding a raise in the salaries and allowances of ICT Police.

The summary will now be forwarded to the Federal Cabinet for final approval. The summary is likely to get the nod from the cabinet before the presentation of the next budget in the parliament, the source maintained.

