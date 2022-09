(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Tariq Aziz on Friday suspended Moharar over misconduct during a surprise visit to Jhal Chakian stationPolice said that the DPO found that the Station House moharar,Umer Farooq was absent from duty.The DPO suspended him and directed DSP concerned to complete inquiry within 24 hours,said police.

