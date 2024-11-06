Police Monthly Performance Report Released
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 06, 2024 | 12:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Police arrested 12 dacoit gangs, 362 proclaimed offenders,illegal weapon holders and drug peddlers during the last month.
According to the monthly performance issued here on Wednesday, police conduced 180 crackdowns and held 12 dacoit gangs.The teams nabbed 362 proclaimed offenders as well and recovered valuables worth Rs 50.
9 millions from their possessions.
Police said 223 cases were registered against illegal weapon holders and recovered recovered 15 Kalashnikov, 19 riffles, 35 guns, 159 pistols, 1254 bullets from them.
Meanwhile, 175 cases against drug peddlers were booked and 81.85 kg hashish,2.7 kg heroin,3.2 kg opium,700 liters wine and 5601 liters of liquor were recovered from their possessions.
