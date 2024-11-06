Open Menu

Police Monthly Performance Report Released

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 06, 2024 | 12:00 PM

Police monthly performance report released

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Police arrested 12 dacoit gangs, 362 proclaimed offenders,illegal weapon holders and drug peddlers during the last month.

According to the monthly performance issued here on Wednesday, police conduced 180 crackdowns and held 12 dacoit gangs.The teams nabbed 362 proclaimed offenders as well and recovered valuables worth Rs 50.

9 millions from their possessions.

Police said 223 cases were registered against illegal weapon holders and recovered recovered 15 Kalashnikov, 19 riffles, 35 guns, 159 pistols, 1254 bullets from them.

Meanwhile, 175 cases against drug peddlers were booked and 81.85 kg hashish,2.7 kg heroin,3.2 kg opium,700 liters wine and 5601 liters of liquor were recovered from their possessions.

Related Topics

Police From Million Weapon

Recent Stories

Pakistan likely to make two changes in squad ahead ..

Pakistan likely to make two changes in squad ahead 2nd ODI against Australia

12 minutes ago
 DISCOs file petition with NEPRA to recover Rs8.71b ..

DISCOs file petition with NEPRA to recover Rs8.71b from consumers

23 minutes ago
 US election: Trump, Harris hope for victory as vot ..

US election: Trump, Harris hope for victory as voting process underway

38 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 November 2024

3 hours ago
 Boeing union approves contract, ending over 7-week ..

Boeing union approves contract, ending over 7-week strike

12 hours ago
Gauff beats Swiatek to reach last four of WTA Fina ..

Gauff beats Swiatek to reach last four of WTA Finals

12 hours ago
 SBP grants approvals for setting up EMI, PSO

SBP grants approvals for setting up EMI, PSO

12 hours ago
 Stock markets climb, dollar dips as US votes

Stock markets climb, dollar dips as US votes

12 hours ago
 Foreign investment, stock exchange improving: Asif

Foreign investment, stock exchange improving: Asif

12 hours ago
 England name unchanged team for Australia clash

England name unchanged team for Australia clash

12 hours ago
 FC organizes Mega Sports Events in parts of Baloch ..

FC organizes Mega Sports Events in parts of Balochistan

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan