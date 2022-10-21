Police moved by MNA Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha against attack outside ECP

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader and MNA Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha on Friday registered a complaint at the Secretariat police, here, against the PTI leaders for an alleged attack on him outside the Election Commission of Pakistan's building

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader and MNA Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha on Friday registered a complaint at the Secretariat police, here, against the PTI leaders for an alleged attack on him outside the Election Commission of Pakistan's building.

Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha submitted an application seeking the police to register a case against PTI leadership and workers.

He wrote in the application: "I am a member of the National Assembly and appeared as a plaintiff in the ToshaKhana case. In the case, the verdict was against Imran Khan. As soon as I came out of the Election Commission, I was attacked by the PTI members who were standing outside. "Adding on, the MNA said that "they attacked my car and tried to get in by smashing the glasses. The murderous attack on me took place at the behest of Imran Khan."